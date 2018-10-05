BarreBody Ct - Barre Fitness in Branford
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Joining us today is Owner, Susan Hoffman Trischitti of BarreBody CT tells you what they have to offer.
BarreBody CT is a unique studio setting that integrates ballet, Pilates, and band workouts in a Zen space along the shoreline Branford for a full body workout.
Susan has a strong history (36 years) in more intense and high impact workout training and classes; such as kickboxing, dance, heavy weights and more and found that was taking a toll on her body. Multiple surgeries (5 hip replacements, 22 rods in her back, and screws in her neck) she decided to look into teaching a workout form that was not painful or high impact but would still garner results.
"If you have arthritis, recovering from hip/back surgery, I am the person to help you. I'm here for you."
They provide affordable custom classes for any level of customer. They have 30 plus classes weekly, going from 6:30 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Fabulous instructors, flexible packages, they'd love you to come try a class for free, as well.
*This is a part of the Living Local Deals. Get $50 for $25 at BarreBody CT.
For Hours & Information Visit, BarreBodyCT.com.
