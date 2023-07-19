NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – We’re all looking for a way to beat the heat and enjoy the summer weather. And what better way to do that than with a refreshing drink designed for summer fun? CT Style Reporter Jillian Andrews spoke with Registered Dietitian Carissa Galloway about a new beverage you’ll want to add to your next shopping list.

Carissa tells our viewers how this product differs from other lemonades on the market. She says, “I know you see lemonade and you immediately think sugar. But as a dietitian, I’m here to tell you that this summer, yes, you can enjoy the classic taste of lemonade without the added sugar. So here are two of my “must-haves” for summer refreshment. It’s Uncle Matt’s Organic®No Sugar Added Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade. So, it’s the perfect balance of that tart and sweet that we crave.”

According to Carissa, these juices are made with simple organic ingredients, and sweetened with organic stevia, which is a natural sweetener that doesn’t add sugar to the juices. Fresh squeezed organic lemons are used and they and have approximately one gram of fruit sugar and only10 to 15 calories per serving.

Carissa recommends that you can try using these lemonades to make popsicles, sorbet, or even tasty adult-friendly beverages. In this interview, she shows us how to make a simple southwestern salad with a dressing that features the Uncle Matt’s Organic®No Sugar Added Lemonade, adding a bit of sweetness to the dressing.

You can find Uncle Matt’s Organic®No Sugar Added Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade at Whole Foods and Stop & Shop.

For more information about Uncle Matt’s Organic ® No Sugar Added Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and their other juices, visit their website: www.unclematts.com