Beautiful – The Carole King Musical is coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre Dec 26 through the 29th

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We’re so lucky to have the star of the show here Elise Vannerson who plays the role of Carole King.

Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends.

Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and the title song.

Click here, to get your tickets for Carole King the Musical Dec 26th -29th at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre.