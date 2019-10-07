Breaking News
Senator Blumenthal questions FAA about vintage plane safety exemptions

Beauty and Wellness Expert Grace Gold shares the latest must haves

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As the days get shorter & the nights get cooler, it’s important to update your fall grooming and health routines to look and feel your best.

Joining us is Beauty and Wellness Expert Grace Gold with the latest must-haves to get us on track.

You’ve got a fall deodorant to show us by Degree – but first, Hartford was just awarded a Made to Move grant from Degree.

Degree Women White Flowers & Lychee Dry Spray, Walgreens.com.

A new trend for Fall is health wear is Nufabrx Capsaicin Knee Sleeve & Compression Socks, Amazon.com.

Let’s talk hair next, Kérastase Fusio Scrubs, Kérastase salons or Kerastase-usa.com.

Hot eye shadow palette for fall, Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette, Urbandecay.com.

Big nail trend for fall,  ASP Long Wear Polish, Sallybeauty.com.

