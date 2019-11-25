Best Beauty Gifts for the Holidays with Grace Gold

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s already time to make that list and check it twice!

Giving the gift of beauty can be a fun way to surprise the people you love.

Joining us is Beauty Expert Grace Gold with her top picks to spread some cheer and glamour this holiday season.

  1. Parfums de Marly Kalan & Delina fragrances, Marlyboutiqueusa.com & Nordstrom.
  2. Martino by Martino Cartier Power Couple, sale today $49.95, Martinocartier.com.
  3. Roux Tween Time Instant Root Concealer, $7.59, Sally Beauty stores, Sallybeauty.com.
  4. L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Mascara in Deep Green, $8.99, Lorealparisusa.com.
  5. Bite Beauty Mini Amuse Bouche Supercharged Lipstick Set, $21, Sephora.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.