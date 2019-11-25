Best Beauty Gifts for the Holidays with Grace Gold

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s already time to make that list and check it twice!
Giving the gift of beauty can be a fun way to surprise the people you love.
Joining us is Beauty Expert Grace Gold with her top picks to spread some cheer and glamour this holiday season.
- Parfums de Marly Kalan & Delina fragrances, Marlyboutiqueusa.com & Nordstrom.
- Martino by Martino Cartier Power Couple, sale today $49.95, Martinocartier.com.
- Roux Tween Time Instant Root Concealer, $7.59, Sally Beauty stores, Sallybeauty.com.
- L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Mascara in Deep Green, $8.99, Lorealparisusa.com.
- Bite Beauty Mini Amuse Bouche Supercharged Lipstick Set, $21, Sephora.com.