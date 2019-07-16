1  of  4
Best Trivia Ever partners with New England Brewing Company for a trivia fundraising event called “Give”

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Best Trivia Ever is partnering with New England Brewing Company for a trivia fundraising event called “GIVE.”

Joining us today is Founder of Best Trivia Ever Ken Tuccio and Director of Business Development from New England Brewing Company Marty Juliano to give us a preview of the event.

CT Style Host Teresa Dufour will be a guest bartender at New England Brewing Company for the night on Tuesday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m.

It will benefit Team Craft Beer, which raises money for the Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center. 

