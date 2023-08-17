NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – . If you’re looking for an educational and fun way to spend time with the family, a new exhibit at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford might be the perfect solution. CT Style Reporter Jillian Andrews was joined in the studio by Mark Lock, the Creative Director for Beyond King Tut.

Mark talks about what visitors to the exhibit can expect to see, saying, “Well, you know, it was 100 years ago that Howard Carter made the greatest archeological discovery of all time, and that was the discovery of King Tut’s tomb. Those artifacts are now back in Egypt. They’ll probably never travel again. So, with the help and really the leadership of National Geographic, we’ve put together an immersive experience.” “A lot of your viewers are familiar with Beyond Van Gogh, and Beyond Monet. This is the exhibition that celebrates the 100th anniversary of this amazing discovery: The artifacts that were inside the tomb and this boy King, who became king when he was nine years old.”

Watch this interview and you’ll learn more about this exciting, educational experience, as

Mark Lock answers the following questions:

How long does it take to walk through the exhibit?

You say visitors can purchase a VIP Ticket to the the Virtual Reality component of the exhibit. Tell us about it.

What age range is the exhibit appropriate for?

When does the exhibit open?

For ticket information and details, visit www.beyondkingtut.com/hartford. The exhibit runs now through October 15th.