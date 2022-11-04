New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Nearly 1 in 4 Americans will struggle with a mental health issue at some point in their lifetime, and 1 in 7 will struggle with substance use. Those who are dealing with these challenging issues have nothing to be ashamed of, and nothing to keep hidden. There are recovery resources available.



CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by representatives from BHcare, a certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic and regional nonprofit organization that provides a comprehensive and integrated system of care for adults, children, and families who are struggling with mental health, domestic violence, substance use, and other health-risk behaviors.

Cynthia Zafrin-McCahill, LCSW, Director of Behavioral Health Services at the nonprofit’s Valley Clinic, and Lauren Doll, Senior Program Manager of the Shoreline Clinic came to speak about these issues, and to share information about the many resources their organization provides.

First, they want everyone to know that it’s ok to ask for help. BHcare offers immediate access to assessment Monday – Friday from 8:30am to 1:00pm, with no appointment necessary in their outpatient clinics in Ansonia and Branford.

Even though you don’t hear about it as much, the opioid crisis continues to grow. People in CT are more likely to die from a fatal overdose than a motor vehicle accident, according to the CDC. BHcare can help with medication-assisted treatment, including the prescription of suboxone or naloxone, individual/group counseling, employment support, peer support, and so much more. They provide individualized wrap-around care to give each client the best possible chance of successful recovery.



Watch this interview and learn more about how to connect with services from BHcare for anyone you know who may be in need of support.

BHcare just kicked off their Under the Tree project. Each year, generous donors, businesses, and groups help them to fill more than 400 holiday wishes for the adults, children, and families they serve. Right now they’re collecting the wishes from their clients and will soon pair them with donors, to ensure that all their client families have a wonderful holiday season. Contact them if you’d like to donate.

Check out their website at: bhcare.org