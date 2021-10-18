BHcare: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and here to explain its importance is Barbara Bellucci, family violence victim advocate supervisor at BHcare.

BHcare is a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. We provide a comprehensive and integrated system of care, with wrap-around services for adults, children and families struggling with mental health, substance use, domestic violence, and other health-risk behaviors.

The following is covered:

• October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month- why it is important to bring awareness to this issue.

• Combat isolation that victims and survivors may feel by building awareness of domestic violence, and the resources that are out there

• Help is out there. Direct people to www.bhcare.org and the 24/7 hotlines: (203) 736-9944 and (203) 789-8104. Toll-free 1-888-774-2900. All services are free and confidential. We serve 19 towns and cities in CT.

