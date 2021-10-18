BHcare: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

CT Style

by: Kristina Mitten

Posted: / Updated:

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and here to explain its importance is Barbara Bellucci, family violence victim advocate supervisor at BHcare. 

BHcare is a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. We provide a comprehensive and integrated system of care, with wrap-around services for adults, children and families struggling with mental health, substance use, domestic violence, and other health-risk behaviors.

The following is covered:

• October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month- why it is important to bring awareness to this issue.

• Combat isolation that victims and survivors may feel by building awareness of domestic violence, and the resources that are out there

• Help is out there. Direct people to www.bhcare.org and the 24/7 hotlines: (203) 736-9944 and (203) 789-8104. Toll-free 1-888-774-2900. All services are free and confidential. We serve 19 towns and cities in CT.

To learn more, click here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.