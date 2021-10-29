BHcare: Integrated Care

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When recovering from substance use or mental health disorders, experts say a holistic approach to care is important.

Here to explain is Carol Hennessey, Nurse Care Manager at behavioral health clinic BHcare.

BHcare is a certified community behavioral health clinic with more than 40 years’ experience providing comprehensive treatment and supports for individuals and families struggling with mental health and substance use disorders and domestic violence.

Integrated Care is a team approach where behavioral health providers work collaboratively with primary care physicians and specialists, along with the client, to achieve better health outcomes.

