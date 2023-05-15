New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and this week is National Prevention Week! It’s the perfect time to raise awareness about the importance of positive mental health and substance misuse prevention.



CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Pamela Mautte, MS, MCHES, CPS, who is the Director, Alliance for Prevention and Wellness, a program of BHcare.

The Alliance for Prevention and Wellness is a Regional Behavioral Health Action Organization, that works to foster positive mental health by preventing substance misuse and other health-risk behaviors, and by building resources that promote wellness. Visit www.bhcare.org.

In this interview, Pamela explains that part of how they promote wellness, is to remind people that their mental health is equally as important as their physical health. She says that, “Giving is good for your mental health – you can donate to a nonprofit, volunteer your time, perform random acts of kindness – all of the above are shown to reduce stress, improve mood, and increase your feelings of self-worth. Giving back is not a purely altruistic concept—we feel better by giving or being kind, therefore the act benefits both parties.”

BHcare is running a kindness campaign this month, using #kindnessmatters cards, which are shared and distributed throughout our local communities.

Pamela explains that if you or someone you know is experiencing challenges related to mental health or substance use, BHcare is available to help. They offer outpatient treatment and comprehensive support for children, adults, and families at their clinics located in Branford, Ansonia, and Derby.

The Alliance for Prevention and Wellness is available to provide Naloxone (Narcan) training and kits, Suicide Prevention Trainings such as QPR, Mental Health First Aid Trainings and other educational workshops on various substance use and mental health topics. You can learn more about these trainings on their website, apw-ct.org.

Pamela encourages viewers to help support BHcare and the services they provide by attending their upcoming event, “A Chance to Shine” Walk and Celebration, on Saturday, June 3, from 10am – 3 pm at Quarry Walk in Oxford. The event begins with a walk, in memory of Lori Jackson, who tragically lost her life to domestic violence in 2014. After the walk, you can enjoy live music, games, inflatables, raffles, touch-a-truck and more! Families are invited to decorate their bikes and wagons for a Kids Bike Parade that starts at noon. Proceeds benefit all BHcare programs and services. Register and learn more at https://acts2023.funraise.org/

BHcare is a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic that serves over 15,000 children, adults, and families across Greater New Haven, the Lower Naugatuck Valley, the Shoreline, and beyond. For more than 40 years, they have been helping people recover from mental illness, substance use, domestic violence, and other health-risk behaviors through a comprehensive and integrated group of programs that focus on the whole person and their whole health. Learn more at: www.bhcare.org