BHcare shares children’s mental health and services available

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — While the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be winding down, experts say it can have lasting effects on the mental health of children and adolescents.

Joining us with more is Sarah Beard, LCSW, Director of Children’s Services from BHcare.

The effects of the Coronavirus have not subsided in children and adolescents. The disruption and isolation they have experienced has caused anxiety, depression, trauma and stunting of social and emotional growth.

  • The number of children seen in Emergency Departments in the past several months has skyrocketed.
  • On a weekly basis BHcare discusses 2-3 referrals from Emergency Department of children with ideation or suicidal behaviors. 
  • BHcare is also seeing a significant increase in self-destructive behaviors, especially cutting.

Treatment is available, as is support for parents. BHcare offers services at its Parent Child Resource Center in Derby, and its outpatient clinics in Branford and Ansonia.

To learn more, visit https://BHcare.org.

