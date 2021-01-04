BHCare shares mental health and addiction problems during holidays

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —The holidays can be a difficult time for those with mental illness and addiction problems.



BHCare is a regional nonprofit organization that provides a comprehensive and integrated system of care for adults, children and families who are struggling.



Here with information on clients struggling with opiate dependency and abuse is MAT Director David Borzellino.

The following are covered:

What is a recovery coach?

When do treatment services start?

What has the results been?

The Under the Tree Project: Contactless exchange between donors and staff.

BHCare is committed to brightening the holidays for our clients whose lives are affected by domestic violence, behavioral and mental health issues, and addiction.

To send a gift directly to the adults and children receiving services at BHcare, send an email to development@bhcare.org and they will match you with an individual.

To learn more, visit https://bhcare.org/.