Big Time PPE has the only FDA approved children’s face mask

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wearing masks are our new normal, and when it comes to protecting our children, it is important to choose the correct type of mask.

Here from Big Time PPE is Manager Dan Obie. Big Time PPE has the only FDA approved medical grade children’s face mask available to the public.

Obie covers the following questions:

What are the different types of face masks?

Which provide the most protection?

Is this good for the entire school day?

Explain the nose band feature?

How should the mask be properly put on and taken off?

Any advice for parents to make masks wearing in children a little easier?

Their medical grade masks are certified to filter 98% of particles as small as 0.1 microns (COVID-19 travels on particles that are 0.2 microns).

These masks are very comfortable and breathable. Parents with asthmatic children, who could not wear any mask before trying these, wear these masks for full school days.

The masks are splash resistant and come with an antimicrobial layer for added protection. The mask will fit anyone 30-150 Lbs. They are great for adults too who have had problems with the fit of other masks.

