Biggest sale ever at Planet Fitness gyms!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the best promotions are now offered at Planet Fitness.

New members can join Planet Fitness for $0 down, $10 a month with no commitment. There’s no better time to get started. Working out is extremely important for all of us right now, to improve our physical and mental health. Planet Fitness offers a safe, clean, judgement free place to work out, and they’re focusing on making it accessible to as many new members as possible.

In order to keep their members and team safe, they’ve implemented touch less check-in, installed more cleaning stations with hand sanitizer and implemented social distancing, where certain cardio and strength machines will be blocked off to ensure members are 6 feet apart. There’s also the Crowd Meter on their website now, so members can see how crowded the club is, so they can base their workouts off when they feel the safest visiting the club. Planet Fitness also requires their members to wear masks anytime they aren’t actively working out in the club as part of our Cleansiderate initiative.

The CDC recommends that members wash their hands for at least 20 seconds before using equipment, remembering to disinfect equipment before and after use, maintaining social distancing while in the club and by taking a rest day when they’re not feeling well. Planet Fitness knows their members will help to keep our Planet community safe and healthy!

