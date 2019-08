The Art of Yum is expanding into catering from private parties to corporate events and weddings.

Co-Owner and Executive Chef Donte Jones gives us a preview of their menu. Jones says you can expect:

You do not want to miss the Oleskool Cookout at The Art of Yum on Grand Street in Waterbury on Friday, August 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.