NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The holidays will be different this year, but you can still have all your favorite foods made easy!

Here from Bishops Orchards is COO Sarah DellaVentura, to share how to have a safe holiday with all your favorite things.

The following are covered:

Curbside & Contactless services

Pies & Side dishes

CT Wines & Hard Cider 4-packs

To learn more, click here.