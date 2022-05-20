New Haven, CT (WTNH) – When you think of Bishop’s Orchards Farm in Guilford, you usually think of kids picking apples or choosing pumpkins and buying great things to eat. But, starting this weekend, there will be so much more to do at Bishop’s, especially for the grown-ups, as they kick off their “Summers on the Farm” event series. But, don’t worry – it’s fine to bring the kids along, too.



CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko met with Bishop’s Farms Chief Operating Officer, and 6th generation “Bishop,” Sarah DellaVentura, who had lots to share about all of the activities taking place, in celebration of 151 years of serving the community.

The 150th Plus One Celebration is Saturday May 21 at noon at the Little Red Bar[n] located at 1355 Boston Post Road in Guilford. It will be a jam-packed day, filled with activities, music, food and drinks all day and night long! Gates open at noon and admission is FREE, with ample parking for all whom attend. Early arriving guests will receive a complimentary gift (while supplies last) and all guests will have the chance to enter to win their FREE raffle, winners being drawn every hour from 1-5pm.



From 12-5pm the following activities and seminars will be FREE for kids and family to enjoy:

Face Painting • Petting Zoo • Donkey Rides • Moon Bounce • Orchard Wagon Rides •

Arts and Crafts • Story Time

2:30PM -“Planting Your Herbs” Seminar – with Michaele Williams

3:30PM – Cider Press Demo – with Keith Bishop

4:30PM – Solar Tour with Arbor Farm Sheep – with Keith Bishop

All day you can purchase food and drinks at their Little Red Bar[n] Wine Shed and NEW BBQ Shed! Enjoy a lunch or dinner that includes all your favorites from CT wine, beer, hard cider and froses, to BBQ pulled pork, brisket and smoked chicken. Naples Pizza Truck will also be on the property with their famous brick oven pizzas!



Two local bands will be providing live music to keep the party going:

2-5PM -“Take Two”

7-10pm -“FB Lily”

As the bands keep the party going into the evening, indulge in a frozen treat from the Creamery! Last call for food will be 9pm and 9:45pm for drinks. Celebrate all day long at Bishop’s, rocking the farm as they open the season! Signature food items like Maple Kettle Corn and Apple Cider Donuts will be available on the festival grounds, as well as in the farm market. The Creamery will be open all day and night.

The fun continues throughout the Summer:

Thursday Trivia Nights, Wednesday Movie nights once school is out, Live Music Friday and Saturday nights from 7-10pm with heavy hitters like Foxtrotter, FB Lily and more! Food and drinks Friday evenings and Saturday and Sundays during the day. Pick Your Own opening soon – late June.



To learn more, visit Bishop’s Orchards Website at: www.bishopsorchards.com