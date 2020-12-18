Bishop’s Orchards offers unique gift baskets and curbside pickup to get you ready for the holidays

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– You might know Bishop’s Orchards for it’s 300-acre-farm with fresh fruit and local wine, but there’s actually a whole lot more to explore inside their farm market that’ll get you ready for the holidays.

“The store really is a full gamut of, you know, everything that you would need for your pantry or for your refrigerator, for your holiday gathering,” said Sarah Bishop Dellaventura, COO of Bishop’s Orchards. “It’s all right here, and the majority of it is local.”

The store has a variety of unique gift baskets, fresh produce and specialty items for your choosing and even offers online ordering and curbside pickup.

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us inside!