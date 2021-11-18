Bishop’s Orchards: Pre-Order Your Thanksgiving Dinner!

by: Kristina Mitten

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Thanksgiving is almost here, and if you’re looking to relax a bit this year and stay out of the kitchen-Bishop’s Orchards has got you covered.  

Joining us is Sarah Bishop DellaVentura, COO & 6th Generation at Bishop’s.

Pre-order fully cooked turkey dinners, freshly baked pies and side dishes.

The following are covered:

  • Where did the ‘grab n go’ concept come from?  
  • How can people have a bishop’s thanksgiving, when should they order by?  

Upcoming Events:

Click the link above to learn more about Bishop’s Orchards

