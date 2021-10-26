BJ’s Wholesale Club Is Your One Stop Shop

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The savings are endless at BJ’s, with their different options on ways to shop it makes checking items off your everyday list a breeze.



“BJ’s is just that one stop shop for all your family’s needs. You know you can get everything here from fresh foods to apparel to home,” says lifestyle contributor Audrey McClelland.

Not only does BJ’s offer their members convenient access to everything they need in a one-stop shop, but members also get exclusive perks.



“You can shop online, pick up in club, do curbside pickup, you can even get your groceries same-day delivery delivered right to your door in as little as two hours,” says McClelland.



Watch as CT Style’s Griffin Pierson takes a trip to Manchester to see everything Bj’s has to offer.