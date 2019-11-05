Black People Rock Honors ceremony coming to Seymour

The Black People Rock Honors ceremony is back for a third year in Connecticut.

It will recognize the contributions of 100 individuals in business, education, entrepreneurship, entertainment, government, public service and the impact they have made on the lives of people throughout this world.

Empowerment Events Coordinator Tashea Simone explains why the ceremony is so important to the community.

You can be apart of the celebration on Friday, November 15 at Villa Bianca in Seymour from 6:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.