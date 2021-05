NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As many of us are prepping for our summer bodies…. when it comes to energy and successful weight loss, choosing the right supplements for your body is key!

Here with more is fitness guru from LynFit Nutrition, Lisa Lynn.

How do you know you’re taking the correct supplements?

What are your recommendations?

Viewer email: A client lost 65 lbs. but gained half of it back, how can that happen?

To save 30% use code SAVE30

To learn more, click here.