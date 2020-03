ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH)– No matter what you’re looking for in a gym, Planet Fitness has a membership option for you.

“Planet Fitness is the judgement-free zone,” said Mike Shapiro, vice president of operations for Connecticut at Planet Fitness. “We’re the gym that is here for all fitness levels, we just want people to come in and better themselves.”

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us inside to check out their Black Card Membership perks that benefit both the body and the mind!