Boscov's Grand Opening - Connecticut Post Mall

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 01:30 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 01:30 PM EDT

- We visit Boscov's department store for their grand opening at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford, CT. Ryan Kristafer chats with CEO, Jim Boscov about the family-owned store, supporting local employees, and giving back. Watch the video to learn more. 

Visit the new Boscov's location at the Connecticut Post Mall: 1201 Boston Post Rd, Milford, CT 06460

