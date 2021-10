NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We are talking all things beauty, health and wellness for the fall season.

Joining us with some amazing products is Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head.

The following are covered:

RapidLash, CVS.com

America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses https://www.americasbest.com/

Jergens Cloud Crème Collection walmart.com

Kindra OurKindra.com

To learn more, click here