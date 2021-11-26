Bourbon Blonde Blog: Get a Jump on Gifting – Planning Ahead for the Holidays

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here with some unique holiday gift ideas. It’s always good to get a head start this time of year.

Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co. Gift Sets

One of the first gourmet coffee brands in the U.S., Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co. is dedicated to its 40-year mission: pioneering the most dramatically delicious flavored and premium roasts, then delivering them wherever you are exploring new grounds.

Surprize by Stride Rite

Surprize by Stride Rite is sold exclusively at Target and delivers on the promise of the ‘rite’ fit for every little walker, while also putting style center stage with classic and seasonal silhouettes that are “Fit for Every Step.”

Astrea Water Bottles

Astrea water bottles are the only filtered water bottles with the highest NSF certification to reduce toxins, contaminants and pharmaceuticals.

Black Paper Party

By offering a collection of gift wrap, gift bags and Christmas ornaments that feature Black families, Santas, angels and gnomes (humorously dubbed “gnomies”), Black Paper Party hopes to make Christmas more inclusive and reflective of the Diaspora.

