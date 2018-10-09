Branford Walk Like MADD happening this weekend
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Branford Walk Like MADD is in memory of Robert "Bob" Burr Junior this year.
Walk Like MADD Committee Member Tina Sirico tells us her personal story. Lead Victim Services Specialist Jennifer Rossi explains MADD's mission.
You can take part in the walk on Saturday, October 13 at Branford Town Hall.
