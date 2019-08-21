Brass Button Award honoring Linda and Selim Noujaim

The Mattatuck Museum is a hidden gem located in Waterbury, where you can learn the history of the city and surrounding areas.

Executive Director Bob Burns joins us along with this year’s Brass Button Honorees, Former State Representative for the 74th District in Waterbury, Selim Noujaim and Linda Noujaim tell us about the Brass Button Award.

The Annual Brass Button Award recognizes outstanding contributions by individuals to the greater Waterbury area.

An awards ceremony and dinner will be held at the Courtyard Marriott in Waterbury on Friday, September 6.