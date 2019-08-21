Breaking News
Police investigate after person shot in New Haven

Brass Button Award honoring Linda and Selim Noujaim

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

The Mattatuck Museum is a hidden gem located in Waterbury, where you can learn the history of the city and surrounding areas.

Executive Director Bob Burns joins us along with this year’s Brass Button Honorees, Former State Representative for the 74th District in Waterbury, Selim Noujaim and Linda Noujaim tell us about the Brass Button Award.

The Annual Brass Button Award recognizes outstanding contributions by individuals to the greater Waterbury area.

An awards ceremony and dinner will be held at the Courtyard Marriott in Waterbury on Friday, September 6.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Design with Ethan Allen
Get Fit with Edge Fitness
In the Kitchen

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.