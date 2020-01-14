Break Your Sugar Addiction in 2020: The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Think you’re not addicted to sugar?
World renowned cardiologist Dr. Arthur Agatson is working to help break your addiction.
The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet book is out and Dr. Agatson tells us how his book can help you kick your bad habit.
Dr. Arthur Agatson also answers the following questions:
- What is the core nutritional problem in America?
- Are there consequences of our excess sugar and refined carbohydrate diets?
- Why we should eat keto-friendly?
To learn more, click here.