Break Your Sugar Addiction in 2020: The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Think you’re not addicted to sugar?

World renowned cardiologist Dr. Arthur Agatson is working to help break your addiction.

The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet book is out and Dr. Agatson tells us how his book can help you kick your bad habit.

Dr. Arthur Agatson also answers the following questions:

  • What is the core nutritional problem in America?
  • Are there consequences of our excess sugar and refined carbohydrate diets?
  • Why we should eat keto-friendly?

