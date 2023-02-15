New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The New Haven Health Department has launched a new campaign to help protect the city’s youngest residents from COVID. It’s called “Breaking the Code.” Maritza Bond, Director of Public Health at the City of New Haven joined CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko in the studio recently, to talk about this campaign, and how it helps get important vaccine information to people, through the use of a QR Code.

Director Bond says, “We have made a lot of strides in the city to be able to make vaccines accessible to the community. We have reached a threshold of over 78% for the community, but yet our children’s vaccination rates still remain low.”

When asked about what COVID rates are like in our area, Director Bond says, “We had this high risk during the holidays and now we’re peaking down to medium risk. So, we’re still seeing the virus in the community. Nevertheless, we want to make sure that we are breaking this code and getting our young community vaccinated.”

The “Breaking the Code” campaign centers around a QR code, which is displayed on posters, ads, flyers and in commercials running throughout the area. By scanning the code with a cell phone, parents will be brought to The New Haven Health Department’s web site, where there’s information about where the vaccination is available. They can also directly visit the nhvvax.org website to access this information.

The goal of the campaign is to encourage, educate and inform parents of young children about the benefits of the vaccine, the risks of not vaccinating, and that there’s no out of pocket cost to get it. She wants parents to know how important the vaccine is, and that it is deemed to be safe by the Food and Drug Administration.



She sympathizes with nervous parents, but says that, “We all want what’s best for our children, and you can do the best (for your child) by vaccinating them. Statistics show that they will be 80% more likely to have severe COVID if they’re not vaccinated.”

The New Haven Health Department Clinic is OPEN

Address: 54 Meadow St, First Floor, New Haven CT

Hours: Monday-Wednesday, 9am-5pm & Thursday-Friday, 2pm-5:30pm

Phone: 203-946-8181

Ages: 3 years and older

Website: nhvvax.org

Vaccine Information: