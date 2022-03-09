NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — From start to finish Tile America will help turn your vision into a reality.

“We’re all things tile, we have installed displays that show how things will layout. We have experienced designers that are trained in installation, design, and everything to do with tile,” says creative director & product manager, Lana Camera.

Looking to spruce up your space on a budget? Tile America offers its very own outlet to get the most for your dollar.

“Our outlet center is our steals and deals go-to spot. We can give you luxury looks for less money. We can make your dreams come true in your space on a budget,” said showroom manager, Christopher Turpin.

Watch CT Style’s Griffin Pierson takes a trip to Tile America to see everything the showroom has to offer.