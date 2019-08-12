Breaking News
Bring home happy vacation memories not serious sickness

There’s still plenty of time to take an exotic summer vacation abroad.

Dr. Sabina Rebis with AFC Urgent Care wants to alert travelers about the crucial shots and precautions they need to take prior to and during a trip to ensure that the only thing families bring home is happy memories.

Some common travel vaccinations include:

  • Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B
  • HPV
  • Polio
  • Shingles
  • Tetanus
  • Rabies
  • Meningococcal
  • Measles/Mumps/Rubella
  • Yellow fever (Subject to location. Call ahead to inquire on specific needs or requirements.)

Here are some things you should avoid while traveling:

  • Raw or under cooked meat
  • Food from street vendors
  • Unwashed or unpeeled raw fruits and vegetables
  • Condiments made with fresh ingredients
  • Don’t drink tap or well water, fountain drinks, and ice made with tap water

