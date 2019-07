After 120 submissions for role The “Search for Conrad” is over for ‘Bye Bye Birdie.’

The winner Cameron Burrill will play Conrad Birdie for three shows only. You will also see Broadway performers Jamie Karen and Patrick Heffernan lead the cast.

You can see him at Black Rock Church in Fairfield on Friday, August 16 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 17 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Artistic Director of New Paradigm Theatre Kristin Huffman tells more about the competition and female-led artistic team.