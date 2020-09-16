Caccie’s Bridal Closet Offers Inclusive Styles for Every Body and Budget

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– For many brides-to-be, having the perfect dress is a crucial part of their wedding day. At Caccie’s Bridal Closet in Simsbury, they have hundreds of dress options and safety protocols in place to make finding a dress during the COVID-19-pandemic easy.

CEO Cassandre Edouard said she wants every bride to feel special when they come to Caccie’s: “I want you to come here, get a glass of wine with your bridesmaids and sit down and relax. Let me take care of the rest and help you find the perfect dress.”

And there’s definitely plenty to choose from. Edouard pride’s herself on having dresses to fit every style, budget and body type.

“We have size from 0 to size 33,’ she explained. “I want the plus size girls to feel comfortable, to feel stress free, to feel happy.”

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us inside the boutique!

