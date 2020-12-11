Caccie’s Bridal Closet shares Bridal fashion trends for 2021

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Despite the ongoing pandemic, many couples are still going forward with their ‘I dos’ and for many brides-to-be, having the perfect dress is a crucial part of their wedding day.  

At ‘Caccie’s Bridal Closet’ in Simsbury, they have hundreds of options and safety protocols in place to make finding a dress during these times easy and stress-free.

Joining us now to tell us all about bridal trends for 2021 is Owner Caccie Edouard.

To learn more visit, www.cacciesbridalcloset.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.