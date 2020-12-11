Caccie’s Bridal Closet shares Bridal fashion trends for 2021

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Despite the ongoing pandemic, many couples are still going forward with their ‘I dos’ and for many brides-to-be, having the perfect dress is a crucial part of their wedding day.

At ‘Caccie’s Bridal Closet’ in Simsbury, they have hundreds of options and safety protocols in place to make finding a dress during these times easy and stress-free.

Joining us now to tell us all about bridal trends for 2021 is Owner Caccie Edouard.

To learn more visit, www.cacciesbridalcloset.com.