California Closets adds custom storage throughout the home

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) When they moved into their brand new home in Middletown Stephen Garvin and his husband knew immediately that it needed some customization. They desired a home office with shelves and storage, a custom master bedroom closet and a solution for an unused alcove in their master bathroom.

California Closets designer Stacie Russell worked with Garvin, showing him many shelving and bookcase options and finishes, including a 3-D model.

“It was wonderful because she had so many wonderful ideas on what to do and finishes that I really didn’t think about” says Garvin. In the office they chose an on trend texture with part of the dark blue wall showing through, tying the room’s clean design together.

Garvin used California Closets at his home in Washington, D.C. and knew the work would be custom, with the workers finishing all three projects in just two days, even vacuuming when they left.

In the empty space in the master bathroom Russell proposed a wall of drawers extending all the way to the ceiling for maximum storage. It also solved Garvin’s desire not to have a dresser in the master bedroom. The bathroom storage combined with drawers in the custom master closet were a perfect solution.