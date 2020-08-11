California Figs: Clean Eating for Busy Families

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As school quickly approaches and we are back to our routines, eating clean can be a challenge as you transition out of summer mode.

Here to help is Michelle Dudash, RDN and Author of Clean Eating for Busy Families, she is also a Cordon Bleu-certified Chef and a Registered Dietitian.

The following are questions are covered:

  • What are some simple pantry swaps we can make to up our family’s nutrition as summer comes to a close?
  • How can we cut back on sugar in our daily meals?
  • Can you show us some examples of recipes we can make in a dash?

To learn more, click here.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.