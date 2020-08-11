California Figs: Clean Eating for Busy Families

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As school quickly approaches and we are back to our routines, eating clean can be a challenge as you transition out of summer mode.

Here to help is Michelle Dudash, RDN and Author of Clean Eating for Busy Families, she is also a Cordon Bleu-certified Chef and a Registered Dietitian.

The following are questions are covered:

What are some simple pantry swaps we can make to up our family’s nutrition as summer comes to a close?

How can we cut back on sugar in our daily meals?

Can you show us some examples of recipes we can make in a dash?

To learn more, click here.