Cambridge Pavers Helps You Plan the Outdoor Living Space of Your Dreams!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As the warmer weather is arriving, homeowners are making the most of their outdoor spaces!

Here from Cambridge Pavers is CEO Charles Gamarekian to share tips on the best way to go about the planning process and more.

The following are covered: 

  • When it comes to designing an outdoor space, where do homeowners get their ideas and inspiration from?
  • Now that homeowners’ have an idea of what they want their spaces to look like, how can they find a reputable contractor? 
  • Let’s be realistic, creating an outdoor living space can take time and money, what if a homeowner couldn’t afford everything at once, how could they go about it?  
  • What are some products that a homeowner might want to consider adding into their outdoor living space? 
  • For those homeowners who are interested, where can they get these outdoor living amenities? 

