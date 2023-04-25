New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – As the weather gets nicer, many of us will be spending more time outside. And if you’re looking to build an outdoor oasis at home, you are in luck. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Charles Gamarekian, CEO and President of Cambridge Pavingstones, about what’s trending in outdoor remodels this year.

Charles tells our viewers, “Our two most popular outdoor components over the last decade have been fire features: fireplaces, large, small, depending on the space in the backyard and pizza ovens. Well, people have been asking over the last five years, why can’t we make a combination? So this year, 2023, Cambridge has introduced a combination pizza oven on top, fireplace on the bottom.”

While these fireplace items have been very popular lately, there are also Cambridge Pavingstone’s “tried and true” products that are still available to customers. Charles says that people love creating outdoor rooms, which are a big investment in the home, and they’re using them all four seasons, even in the winter. He finds that people are, “Grilling in ovens, fire pits, and pavilions, which keep you protected from the weather in the winter months. And I’ve seen folks that have TV sets in those and heaters inside and kitchens. They literally barbecue and grill all year long. I’ve seen them take shovels, take the snow off the patio and there they go.”

So, if you’re looking for inspiration for your own home project, or you’re not sure where to start, Charles recommends that you check out their social media, such as Instagram or Pinterest. Also, Cambridge Pavingstone’s website has a gallery of photos submitted by consumers

from all over the country, who have created outstanding projects using these products.



Charles adds, “Our electronic brochure is on our site. Plus, you can find a dealer and most of our dealers all have magnificent displays. And I’ll be showing that combination pizza and fireplace. So you’re able to go there, and actually see different textures and different shapes.”

To find dealers that carry Cambridge materials to build these outdoor projects, just visit

www.cambridgepavers.com and put in your zip code to see who is located in your area.