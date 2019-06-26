Cambridge Pavingstones Jingle Challenge!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cambridge Pavingstones Territory Manager, Brian Stellingwerf joins us to share how you can get involved in their Jingle Challenge!

1. What is the Cambridge Jingle Challenge and what can I win?

Video tape yourself performing the Cambridge Pavingstone’s jingle and post it on your social platform followed by the hashtag #CambridgeJingleChallenge for your chance to win a $500 Visa gift card! Their judges will pick the top two best contestants, and from there it’s up to the public to vote for who they want to see win. Voting will be held on our Facebook page once the final two are chosen.

2. When do the submissions have to be in by?

Record and post your video by Wednesday July 3rd! Make sure you use the hashtag #CambridgeJingleChallenge so your entry can be seen!

3. How do I enter?

STEP 1: Record yourself singing/remixing/performing the Cambridge Jingle.

STEP 2: Upload your video to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter followed by the hashtag #CambridgeJingleChallenge

STEP 3: Fill out the required form*.

STEP 4: Follow @cambridgepavers.com for contest updates/announcements and don’t forget to vote starting July 5th.

4. Are there more details regarding the challenge?

Yes! Visit their Facebook page to learn more or go to https://www.cambridgepavers.com/jingle-challenge