New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – It is the season of travel, but today’s guest has some tips to bring that vacation right to your home. CT Style’s Jillian Andrews recently spoke with Charles Gamarekian, CEO and President of Cambridge Pavingstones, about why people should consider forgoing travel and instead invest their money in making their backyard into a

vacation destination.

Charles advises, “Think about it, folks. You know, they’ve been away for a week or two weeks and it’s kind of depressing sometimes when you come home. They start immediately planning for next year’s vacation, which is budget travel, and all the stress that goes with it. And it’s only two weeks out of the year. So, people have been starting to realize, why not reinvest in my home? Take the indoors outdoors, and create that staycation, that I can enjoy during all four seasons.”

When asked what elements should be included in creating a desirable outdoor space, Charles suggests bringing the indoors outside. He says, “Number one, it’s what you like to do. Put pergolas by the pool with some lounge chairs – that’s going to really remind them at that point, of the resort where they were spending the last two weeks. A pavilion is wonderful to keep the inclement weather out. You’re outside year-round. Put a TV in it. A fireplace.”

He reminds us, “people are still working at home. They can host conferences, have dinner, and evenings are a place where you can enjoy the NFL Games or your kids can gather. Include fire features, or water features.” “Here, set up a place for reading. These are things that that bring out the emotion in folks. And to be outdoors with a fully equipped kitchen, and oven and bar. Why go in your home and cook, then bring it out, when you can be out there enjoying your family and friends? To me, that’s a staycation. All year round – all four seasons.”

If your budget is tight, Charles suggests that you start with their hardscape products and paving stones and add additional projects over time. Begin with a patio, and then later add a fireplace or a pizza oven. Maybe a few years later add a kitchen. He recommends developing a vision and a plan with your contractor, so that you can budget your desired additions over a time frame that’s comfortable for you.

So, if you’d like to see a variety of successful projects, or you’re in need of some inspiration for your own outdoor “stay-cation” location, Charles recommends that you check out their social media, such as Instagram or Pinterest. Cambridge Pavingstone’s products are also displayed on their website, which features a gallery of outstanding projects created by customers from all over the country.

To find dealers that carry Cambridge materials to build these outdoor projects, just visit

www.cambridgepavers.com and put in your zip code to see who is located in your area.