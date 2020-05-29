Cambridge Pavingstones with ArmorTec: Stay-cation Ideas and Planning your Outdoor Living Space

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —Many people are choosing staycations this summer and not getting on an airplane.

With that being said, it’s time to plan your outdoor living space!

Here to help from Cambridge Pavers is CEO and President Charles Gamarekian

All Cambridge Pavingstones are made with ArmorTec and have a smooth and dense surface that will maintain its true integrity. Only Cambridge has ArmorTec and ensures that your pavers will look new for years to come.

So many people are dreaming of this fabulous outdoor living area how would you recommend they start? First, you must recognize how you want to use that space you know the largest investment most of us make is in our homes.

Where is the best place to see examples and get ideas? The best place to start looking for inspiration is by visiting CambridgePavers.com and checking out the brochure and design gallery. Cambridge Pavingstones also has a very active social media presence. Homeowners could check out Cambridge’s Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, Instagram, or Houzz page for ideas for their next outdoor living project.

Why should homeowners consider going on a “stay-cation” this year? Who wouldn’t want to enjoy a stress-free and completely safe vacation in the comfort of their own backyard?! Stay-cations also save you a ton of money and time. Sit back and relax, because you can have the resort experience in your personal outdoor space.

A stay-cation sounds great this year, but what if homeowners don’t have the budget to add all of these outdoor living components at once? Homeowners can always think about building in phases! It’s a great solution for homeowners on a strict budget. This allows you to install all the products you want, just over a longer period of time. Choose which components are most important to you right now and install those first. The rest can be added on in phases over the next few years.

To learn more, click here.