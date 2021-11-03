CarePartners of Connecticut: Medicare AEP and Advantage Plan

CT Style

by: Kristina Mitten

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today we’re talking about Medicare. More specifically how to get the coverage you need during the Medicare annual enrollment period that’s going on now.  

Here to help us navigate this process is Marla Pantano, President of CarePartners of Connecticut-a not-for-profit health plan here in the state.

The following are covered:

  • What is the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP)?
  • How long does AEP last?
  • What type of plan should someone consider during AEP?
  • Are Medicare Advantage plans expensive to add?
  • Is there an easy way to compare Medicare Advantage plans?
  • CarePartners of Connecticut Medicare Star Rating
  • How can people find more information about choosing a plan during AEP?

To learn more, click here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.