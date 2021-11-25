CarePartners of Connecticut: Medicare Open Enrollment

Medicare’s annual enrollment period is ending soon. If you already have a Medicare Advantage Plan, now is the time to make sure your plan is right for you.
Joining us with more is Marla Pantano, President of Care Partners of Connecticut, a not-for-profit health plan here in the state.
The following are covered:
- What should we know about open enrollment?
- Is it possible to switch plans?
- What are some common reasons for switching plans during this period?
- What are some things people should consider when switching plans?
- What’s the deadline to shop for a Medicare advantage plan?
To learn more, visit carepartnersct.com