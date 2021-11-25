CarePartners of Connecticut: Medicare Open Enrollment

Medicare’s annual enrollment period is ending soon. If you already have a Medicare Advantage Plan, now is the time to make sure your plan is right for you.  

Joining us with more is Marla Pantano, President of Care Partners of Connecticut, a not-for-profit health plan here in the state.

The following are covered:

  • What should we know about open enrollment?
  • Is it possible to switch plans?  
  • What are some common reasons for switching plans during this period?  
  • What are some things people should consider when switching plans?
  • What’s the deadline to shop for a Medicare advantage plan?

