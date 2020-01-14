Carter Mario introduces Love146 to bring awareness to sex trafficking

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It is not just about winning cases for one attorney, helping the community he serves as a priority.

That’s why Attorney Carter Mario and his firm started Carter Cares.

Here today is Alex Mario, Attorney Jessica Ayala and Amy Casavina Hall from Love 146 to tell us first about Carter Cares and that initiative.

Carter Cares is the statewide community outreach program and it allows their firm to be able to reach out to those in the community and get a helping hand back and connect with those.

January is anti-trafficking month. Love 146 works on some of our largest continents and in Connecticut. They have worked with 500 youth in Connecticut either being trafficked or groomed for traffic at high risk.

