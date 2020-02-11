Carter Mario Law Firm: 2nd Annual Charity Nomination Contest, win a $5,000 Scholarship

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s not just about winning your case, one Connecticut attorney makes giving back to his community a priority and assisting non-profits.

Attorney Carter Mario joins us alongside Alex Mario to share the details of their 2nd Annual Charity Nomination Contest that could win you a $5,000 scholarship.

Carter Cares is the outreach portion of their business aiding those who need it.

Local non-profits in CT can nominate themselves or be nominated to win a $5k donation from Carter Mario Law Firm. The organization with the most votes will win.

Organizations can only be nominated once, and an individual can only vote once, unless they use multiple e-mails.

How to vote/nominate: click here, then click on ‘Nominate.’