New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) If you’ve been injured in an accident, you may have felt uncomfortable taking legal action against the person responsible. Our guests today says this is quite common, but it shouldn’t be. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Carter Mario Law Firm Attorneys, Alex Mario and Andy Bottinick, to discuss this issue.



Attorney Mario says that she receives a lot of inquiries where clients will say, “I’m just not the suing type!” She explains, “We have a lot of people that call up just because they know they should be getting help. But, when they call up and they start talking about what happened, they’re like, I really was, you know, pregnant. That hit me. Or they were young and crying and they start to feel really bad, and they feel like it becomes a personal thing, which it’s really not.”

Attorney Bottinick agrees. He reminds our viewers, “You have insurance for a reason. You pay your fee, but more importantly, it’s like, if you have kids and they do something wrong, and if you don’t hold them accountable, ..they’re going to do it again, right? So, if you hold the person who caused the accident accountable, you hold the insurance company accountable. Then maybe the next time, that doesn’t happen.”

Watch this interview and learn more about this subject as Attorneys Alex Mario and Andy Bottinick answer the following questions:

What advice do you have for someone who has to sue a friend or a family member?

family member?

Why isn't suing someone like "calling in a favor?"

Isn’t it “bad Karma?”

Why would you encourage someone to get a lawyer for a legal

situation when it involves friends or family?

