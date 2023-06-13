New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – New scientific research has found that the chemicals in some hair relaxers and straighteners can increase the risk of certain cancers. It’s a frightening discovery.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko met with Attorneys Alex, Mario and Carla Minnifield from the Carter Mario Law Firm, to get a better understanding of what this is all about.

Carla says that this has the potential to affect many, maybe even millions of Americans.

She says, “There is a class action lawsuit that is pending. Lawsuits have been filed all around the country. And this type of litigation affects most people who have curly hair or textured hair, who use chemical straighteners or relaxers at any point in their life.”

Alex tells our viewers about the types of cancer that it can cause, “There are chemicals that are in these relaxers and they cause hormone disrupting cancers. So, although any cancer is being looked at for the lawsuit, the specific ones are the hormonal cancers such as ovarian cancer, uterine cancer, endometrial cancer.”

Watch this segment to learn about these lawsuits, as Attorneys Alex Mario and Carla Minnifield answer the following questions:

If you’ve experienced and of these cancers and have ever used one of these hair relaxers, does it matter if it was a year ago?

Can people assume a product is safe just because it’s on store shelves being sold?

Is there a criteria for someone who might have a case here?

What is that criteria?

Are the brands named in the lawsuit targeted toward adults only?

What should you do if your children have used it?

Does Carter Mario Law Firm handle these types of cases?

