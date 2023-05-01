New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’re a parent, especially a new parent, you know that using lots of diapers just comes with the territory. This is why the Carter Mario Law firm is holding a diaper drive with the Diaper Bank of Connecticut to support the families in our community who may not be able to afford this basic need. Attorney Alex Mario and her son, Karson, joined CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko in the studio to tell our viewers about the Diaper Drive and how they can help support it.

As a mother, Attorney Alex talks about just how important diapers are to a baby’s health. She says, “You know, if you have a diaper on too long, it can cause skin issues. It can lead them to get sickness some days, and it doesn’t feel very good. So this little guy, he goes through quite a lot of diapers. You know, it’s gets a little bit better when they get older, But in the beginning, it’s a rough, rough period.”

“You know, a lot of people don’t realize it, but one in three families in Connecticut do not have an adequate supply of diapers to be able to clothe their children. And it leads to a lot of issues.”

Alex adds, “A lot of daycares do not allow you to bring kids to daycare if you do not have an adequate supply. And if you can’t bring your kid to daycare and can’t work, then the cycle just continues.” “So we have a lot of parents at our office. I obviously am a parent, and it’s very special to our firm to try to help out our community, especially when it comes to families.”

The Carter Mario Law Firm Diaper Drive runs from Mother’s Day, May 14 – Father’s Day,

June 18 – and people can donate new diapers and wipes or formula at all six Carter Mario locations. These important supplies will make it to Connecticut parents in need through the Connecticut Diaper Bank.



You can learn more about Carter Mario Law Firm and the Diaper Drive at www.cartermario.com.